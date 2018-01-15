

The Canadian Press





Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien isn't sure how long forward Phillip Danault will be out after suffering a concussion when struck in the head by a Zdeno Chara slapshot.

All Julien knows for sure is Danault won't make a road trip to Boston on Wednesday and Washington on Friday.

"I haven't talked to him yet purposely because he's still having headaches," said Julien. "So just to give him a bit of space here.

"I do plan on talking to him when we get some news of him feeling better. He still has those headache symptoms. It's being dealt with now as a concussion. He will be evaluated day to day. Concussions can be short just like they can be extremely long so we don't really have a clue right now."

The 24-year-old was hit on the side of the head by a rising point shot from the big Boston defenceman late in the second period of the Bruins' 4-3 shootout win in Montreal on Saturday night.

He lay on the ice for several minutes receiving treatment from medical staff before being taken off on a stretcher to applause from a Bell Centre crowd that fell silent when he dropped to the ice. Danault spent the night in hospital but was released the next morning.

Danault sent a tweet Monday thanking fans who sent him get-well messages.

"We're going to keep a close eye on him, knowing that in a certain way he's very fortunate just to have that with a puck hitting him in the head," said Julien. "There's no doubt it could have been worse.

"So we're happy that he seems to be relieved and we're looking forward to having him back."

It was a costly game for the Canadiens, who also announced forward Andrew Shaw suffered a lower-body injury. He's out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days.

Down two centres, the club claimed centre/right-winger Logan Shaw, no relation, on waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. Danault and Andrew Shaw are two of Montreal's best penalty-killers and faceoff takers.

Logan Shaw, 25, had two goals and six assists in 42 games for Anaheim this season and also kills penalties. The Glace Bay, N.S., native has 10 goals and 15 assists in 150 career NHL games with Florida and Anaheim.

The six-foot-three 208-pound centre/right-winger was drafted 76th overall by Florida in 2011 and was traded to the Ducks on Nov. 16, 2016. He carries a US$650,000 NHL cap hit.

Logan Shaw is to join the team Tuesday in Boston.

"He's got size, he's a smart player, very responsible," said Julien. "Talking to the coaches that had him, he kills penalties, he's very responsible in his own end.

"I've been told he has probably a better upside on the offensive side of the game than he's shown, so maybe he gets an opportunity to show that."

Julien said speedy Paul Byron will move into Danault's spot on a line with Max Pacioretty and Charles Hudon.