Canadiens recall forward Nikita Scherbak from AHL Laval
Nikita Scherbak walks off the stage after being chosen 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, in Philadelphia, on Friday, June 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 6:41PM EST
The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Nikita Scherbak from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Scherbak, a 2014 first round draft pick, has seven goals and 30 points in 24 AHL games this season.
He played twice for Montreal early in the season without recording a point before suffering a knee injury.
He will be available for afternoon games at the Bell Centre on Saturday against Anaheim and on Sunday against Ottawa.
