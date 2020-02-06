MONTREAL -- The day after the best offensive performance in his professional hockey career, Xavier Ouellet received some good news Thursday morning: he was recalled by the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal announced the news via its website Thursday morning, a few hours before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens have won seven of their last ten games.

In 39 games in the American League this season, Ouellet leads Rocket defenders with goals (9) and points (24). He is also second on Laval with five power play goals trailing only Charles Hudon in the category.

On Wednesday night, in a game against the Utica Comets at Place Bell, Ouellet amassed four points in a 5-4 overtime win. After collecting three assists in regulation time, the 26-year-old defenceman scored the winning goal after only 46 seconds of play.

The goal secured an important victory for Joël Bouchard's troop in the race for a playoff place in the North Division of the American League.

This is Ouellet's first recall to Montreal this season. He played 19 games with the Habs in 2018-2019, collecting three assists.

In 160 NHL career games with the Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings, Ouellet scored five goals and 21 assists for a total of 26 points.

He signed with the Canadiens as a free agent in July 2018. Ouellet was a second-round pick (48th overall) in 2011 by the Detroit Red Wings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.