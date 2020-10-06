MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenseman Karl Alzner on waivers in an attempt to buy back the last two years of his contract, general manager Marc Bergevin announced in a statement Tuesday.

Alzner has played 95 games in the Habs uniform since joining the organization when the free agent market opened on July 1, 2017, and he accepted a five-year contract worth total of US $23.1 million -- for an average annual salary of $4.625 million.

Canadiens place Karl Alzner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the remaining two years of his contract.https://t.co/2olSmZqbct — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2020

The six-foot, three-inch, 213-pound left-handed hockey player scored one goal and amassed 12 assists, in addition to serving 42 penalty minutes during his time with the team.

Alzner also had two goals and 17 assists in 87 games with the Laval Rocket, the CH school club in the American Hockey League.

The 32-year-old veteran, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in fifth place in the 2007 NHL Draft, has 20 goals and 110 assists in 686 career games on the Bettman Tour with the Caps and the Canadiens.

This report by The Candian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2020.