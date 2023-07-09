Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher is engaged
Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher is engaged.
His fiance, Emma Fortin, announced the news on social media from Whistler, BC on Sunday. She posted photos of the 31-year-old player on one knee with the caption "forever & always."
Gallagher's team congratulated the couple in a comment, along with Communications Vice President and veteran sports reporter Chantal Machabee.
"All my congratulations to you two!" she wrote.
In the 2022-2023 season, Gallagher scored eight goals and logged six assists over 37 games.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police seek Montreal woman, 18, last seen in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habit shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Toronto
-
'Constant source of love': Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
-
Police identify 3 suspects wanted in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.
-
Toronto man told city would divert big compost load to landfill
A Toronto man says one of the city’s garbage policies is rubbish after he was told a big load of compost he brought to a city transfer station would end up in the landfill.
Atlantic
-
Minister says changes in progress after apology for racism faced by Black soldiers
Ottawa is continuing to implement recommendations brought forward as part of an apology for the systemic hate and racism experienced by an all-Black Canadian unit that served in the First World War, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
Shelburne County, N.S., resident whose home was destroyed by wildfire calls past month ‘extremely difficult’
As Melissa Nickerson stands in front of the shell of her former home in Thomasville, N.S., it’s hard not to become emotional. Her property is one of 60 homes and cottages destroyed in the Barrington Lake wildfire in June.
London
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
-
Two Londoners are headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand later this month, two Londoners will also be packing their bags and making the journey down under.
-
Salvation Army thrift store in London, Ont. officially closes its doors
After 23 years of serving the community, the city’s only Salvation Army thrift store closed its doors for good on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Highest number of transport truck collisions in ten years: OPP
Transport truck collisions are at the highest number in ten years in Ontario, according to provincial police.
Calgary
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: New K-W hospital, London-Kitchener GO Train, smelly water
The location for a new Kitchener-Waterloo hospital, the end of the London-Kitchener GO Train, and a big lottery win round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
‘An incredibly unique thing’: Thousands gather at Pottahawk Point for annual boat party
Warm and sunny weather in Port Rowan and Turkey Point helped set the tone for an annual tradition on Lake Erie.
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
Vancouver
-
Video: Vancouver mayor, councillor shotgun drinks at festival
A video captured at Saturday's Khatsahlano Street Party in Vancouver is creating a buzz on social media.
-
Hundreds rally in Vancouver to support striking B.C. port workers
Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver today for a rally to support striking British Columbia port workers as their job action stretches into its second week.
-
Evacuation orders issued for 2 regions in B.C's Prince George Fire Centre
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued two evacuation orders due to the risks from the Tsah Creek and Finger Lake wildfires.
Edmonton
-
'Incredibly sad': Fire destroys century-old home in Spruce Grove
A piece of Spruce Grove's homesteader history has been destroyed.
-
Motorcyclist and moose dead after Saturday morning crash
Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 16, near Range Road 213, early Saturday morning.
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Road rage suspect twice the legal limit, Chatham-Kent police say
Several people are credited with getting a dangerous driver off the road over the weekend, who police allege cut one driver off several times and crashed into a separate vehicle while twice the legal limit.
-
Survey shows support for backyard chickens but CK health officials say they pose risks
The issue of backyard chickens is clucking toward Chatham-Kent council once again — following a recent survey which shows nearly 70 per cent of area residents support allowing them to come to roost.
-
Boxing club gives young athletes opportunity to shine in the ring
A boxing club in Windsor, Ont. gave some of its youngest athletes the opportunity to step into the ring and gain some much-needed experience on Saturday.
Regina
-
Smoke prompts air quality advisories across Sask.
Smoke from wildfires led to air quality advisories for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.
-
Man in Moose Jaw fights off home invader with shovel
A Moose Jaw man received only minor injuries after using a shovel to fend off a man who invaded his home in Crescent View early Saturday morning, police say.
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police respond to more than 20 suspected overdoses this weekend
Ottawa police said officers responded to 19 suspected overdoses on Saturday and another three Sunday morning.
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting that injured 3
Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday that sent three people to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.
-
Smoke prompts air quality advisories across Sask.
Smoke from wildfires led to air quality advisories for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.