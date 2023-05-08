Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis looks on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Florida Panthers in Montreal, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Montreal Canadiens had many bumps in the road during the 2022-23 season but nothing marked their campaign more than injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis looks on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Florida Panthers in Montreal, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Montreal Canadiens had many bumps in the road during the 2022-23 season but nothing marked their campaign more than injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon