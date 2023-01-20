Canadiens Mike Matheson fined $5,000 for hit on Eric Staal

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for a dangerous hit on Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal.

The incident occurred late in the first period of the Panthers' eventual 6-2 win. As the two players skated into the Habs' zone to retrieve the puck, Matheson slammed on the brakes and delivered a hard shoulder strike to Staal.

The veteran forward lost his balance as he tried to get up quickly. He was finally able to make it back to the bench under his own power seconds later. He then headed to the dressing room after the next stoppage in play and did not return to the game thereafter.

Matheson was not penalized on the sequence.

The Department of Player Safety said it had penalized Matheson for obstruction.

The amount will be donated to the players' emergency fund.

In other news, forward Kirby Dach and goaltender Sam Montembeault did not participate in the Tricolore's practice on Friday, opting for treatment instead.

The Canadiens will be back in action Saturday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.