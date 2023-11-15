MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canadiens: Matheson, Harvey-Pinard and Harris miss practice

    Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates past Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris (54) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule) Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates past Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris (54) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

    Defencemen Mike Matheson and Jordan Harris and forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard did not take part in the Montreal Canadiens' training session on Wednesday morning.

    The team said the three players were instead enjoying a day of treatment.

    Harris is dealing with an upper-body injury sustained on Saturday against the Boston Bruins. He played against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, before skipping the game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

    Matheson and Harvey-Pinard were in uniform against the Flames when the Habs lost 2-1.

    Defenceman David Savard skated before the regular line-up on Wednesday morning at the CN Sports Complex.

    Savard is recovering from a fractured left hand suffered on October 23 against the Sabres in Buffalo.

    The Canadiens will return to action on Thursday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2023.

