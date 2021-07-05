MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson scored with 4:21 left in the first period and the Montreal Canadiens are up 1-0 over the Tampa Bay Lightning after 20 minutes of play Monday night at the Bell Centre in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Anderson scored on only the second shot on goal for the Habs. He took a perfect feed from behind the net by Nick Suzuki to give the Tricolore their first lead in the series.

Carey Price held down the fort in the first period for the Habs, stopping 12 shots.

At the other end of the ice, Andrei Vasilevskiy made four saves.

Price also had a lucky break when Brayden Point hit the post on a Lightning power play late in the first period.

The Lightning lead the series 3-0 and have a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in their history and second straight season.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in Tampa, if necessary.

Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme made three changes for Monday's game.

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi and defensemen Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson were left out in favor of Jake Evans, Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak.

Kotkaniemi has five goals and three assists in 19 playoff games in 2020-21, along with a minus-5 rating.

Evans is playing a second game in the finals, after appearing in the first on June 28 in Tampa.

Kulak and Romanov are playing in their first game since June 14 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

For the Lightning, forward Alex Killorn missed a third straight game.