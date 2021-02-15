MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens handed forward Michael Frolik to the Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes on Monday.

The team said Frolik should be back with the Habs' reserve group on Saturday.

Frolik will have the opportunity to play one or two games with the Habs' farm team this week. The Rocket will host the Belleville Senators on Tuesday and Friday at the Bell Center.

Frolik had been in the Canadiens' reserve squad since the start of the season and still hasn't worn his new team uniform.

The 32-year-old Czech accepted a one-season, US $750,000 contract with the Montreal Canadiens on December 23rd.

In 850 NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabers, Frolik registered 159 goals and 225 assists. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2013.

In addition, it'll be clear Monday afternoon whether the striker Paul Byron has been called or not on waivers. The Habs submitted him to this process on Sunday.

If not claimed by one of the other 30 teams in the NHL, Byron can be ceded to the Canadiens' reserve group or the Rocket.

In 14 games this season, Byron has been limited to three assists.

The Canadien are enjoying a week of rest and training before resuming their schedule next Saturday, when they'll host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.