Canadiens give Jesse Ylonen a one-season, two-way contract
The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Jesse Ylonen, the team announced Monday.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ylonen played 37 games with the Canadiens last season, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists.
The six-foot-one, 188-pound right-winger began the 2022-23 season with Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, Laval Rocket, where he had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games.
The 23-year-old was a second-round pick (35th overall) in 2018 by the Canadiens.
Ylonen has eight goals and 13 assists in 52 career NHL games, all with Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 31, 2023.
