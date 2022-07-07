Canadiens get ready to pick number one in NHL Draft

Montreal Canadiens' fans are ready. The GM is ready (one hopes). The Bell Centre is ready, and at 7 p.m., the NHL Draft will commence at the Bell Centre in the city's downtown core.

If the Habs don't make Burlington, Ontario-native Shane Wright the first pick of the draft, it will be a slight surprise and certain talking point.

Pittsburgh-bred centreman Logan Cooley (who started playing with equipment donated by Sidney Crosby) and Slovak monster Juraj Slafkovsky (6'4", 220-pounds) may slide into the number-one slot.

Fans arrive at the Bell Centre for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

The last time the Habs picked number one was in 1980 when they selected Doug Wickenheiser.

The Habs also own the number-26 pick.

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER:

Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils Arizona Coyotes Seattle Kraken Philadelphia Flyers Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks San Jose Sharks Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders Winnipeg Jets Vancouver Canucks Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights) Nashville Predators Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles Kings) Washington Capitals Pittsburgh Penguins Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins) St. Louis Blues Minnesota Wild Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames) Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens) Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers) Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers) Tampa Bay Lightning Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)

Voici notre ordre de sélection au cours des deux prochains jours.



QUEBECERS TO WATCH IN ROUND ONE

Nathan Gaucher, centre, Chambly

Maveric Lamoureux, defence, Laval

Tristan Luneau, defence, Victoriaville

Noah Warran, defence, Montreal

Round two begins Friday at 11 a.m.

The remaining Canadiens' picks are as follows: