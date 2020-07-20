BROSSARD, QC. -- Forward Max Domi hit the ice at the Bell Sports Complex with his Montreal Canadiens teammates Monday morning.

Domi had not joined the team last week when training camp started, deciding to take a few more days to decide whether he would take part in the playoffs. Domi has Type 1 diabetes and is more likely to have serious symptoms or develop complications if he contracts COVID-19.

The Canadiens had announced July 12 that it was giving Domi another seven to 10 days to make a decision.

Domi participated in power play drills and practiced with the team's extra forwards, not on a regular line.

Domi, 25, has 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games with the Habs this season.

Forwards Phillip Danault and Ryan Poehling, defencemen Victor Mete and Cale Fleury, as well as goalie Cayden Primeau, practiced ahead of the rest of the team for a third consecutive practice.

Defencemen Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak were again absent from camp. They have still not taken the ice at the Bell Sports Complex since the start of camp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.