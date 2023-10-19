Canadiens focused on moving forward as injury bug hits for another season
Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis isn’t dwelling on the injuries to his lineup despite the nightmare he dealt with last season.
The Canadiens led the league in man-games lost with 751, according to mangameslost.com. This season they’re off to a rough start with second-line centre Kirby Dach already out for the season with ACL and MCL tears in his right knee and key defenceman Kaiden Guhle day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
St. Louis says he has confidence that his team’s depth can withstand the absences.
"We move forward, we don't stop what we're doing because we lost a player,” said St. Louis on Thursday at the Canadiens practice facility. “I know it's hard to continue when you lose players as much as we did last year, but the rest of the league doesn't care if we're injured, the league moves forward.
“I think we have more depth, more experience than last year, so I'm not worried."
The Canadiens’ announcement Thursday that Guhle was day-to-day was relatively good news considering the injury to Dach, but he could still be out of the lineup for several games.
Johnathan Kovacevic, Guhle’s defence partner in all three games this season, said “hopefully he’ll be back in a couple weeks.”
"It sucks. It sucks for me. Getting to play with him, being close to him as a friend, that's just something that you never want to see, I’m wishing him a speedy recovery,” said Kovacevic. "Unfortunately, it's part of the game with it just being a fast, physical game, things happen, so just unlucky."
Guhle, who did not practise on Thursday, left Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild late in the second period and did not return. When or how the injury occurred was not clear.
The 21-year-old from Edmonton has one assist and is plus-4 through three games this season.
Last season, Guhle had the fourth-highest ice-time on the team at an average of 20 minutes 31 seconds as a rookie, but also missed time due to a knee injury and a high ankle sprain. The 2020 first-round draft pick finished with four goals and 14 assists in 44 games.
“We had a lot of trouble with injuries in the last couple years,” said goaltender Samuel Montembeault. “We were hoping this year would be better but we’re three games in and we already have two big injuries.
“I said it last year, I hope there isn’t still a fan who’s casting spells on us. It’s unlucky, but it’s a contact sport.”
The Canadiens are also missing centre Christian Dvorak (knee) and defenceman Chris Wideman (back). Goaltender Carey Price remains on long-term injured reserve.
With Guhle out, seventh defenceman Justin Barron is likely to draw into the lineup.
LACK OF DISCIPLINE
Through three games, the Canadiens lead the league in penalties taken (29), penalty minutes (85), penalty minutes per game (28:20) and penalty differential per 60 minutes (minus-2.59).
The time spent with a man down in Tuesday night’s loss, in which the Canadiens surrendered three power-play goals, particularly prevented Montreal from gaining any momentum. The Canadiens have only allowed one goal during five-on-five play this season.
“That’s gotta change,” said St. Louis of the penalties. “We’re working on it.
“We’ve gotta tighten up because it doesn’t matter what you do at five-on-five if you’re getting yourself in trouble like that all the time.”
And how do teams scale back on taking penalties?
"A lot of it comes down to defending the right way,” said forward Alex Newhook. “If you defend the right way, put your body in the right spot defensively, a lot of the time you're not in a position to take a bad penalty."
NEED MORE FROM SUZUKI
Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is off to a slow start with one assist through three games.
Suzuki led the team in scoring last season with 26 goals and 40 assists in 82 games, and is one of the few talented offensive creators in the lineup, especially with Dach out of action.
St. Louis was honest in his assessment of the first-line centre’s season thus far.
"I would say, and Nick would say this too, he has to be better for sure,” said St. Louis. “But it's a long season and he's a guy who has experience in this league, who I'm not concerned will find his form.
“But with how much he plays and his role, Nick has to give us more for sure. It's not something that worries me, Suzuki will be there … Sometimes it's a little bit of confidence. He hasn't forgotten how to play hockey here."
OVI’S SHOOTING WOES
The Canadiens (1-1-1) take on the Washington Capitals (1-2-0) at home on Saturday, and could be up against an Alex Ovechkin who’s especially eager to get on the scoresheet.
The Washington Capitals captain went without a shot on goal in consecutive games for the first time in his career after Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators and has yet to score a goal this season.
Ovechkin is the NHL’s all-time leader in shots with 6,359 and is 72 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky’s career goal record of 894.
The 38-year-old has scored 33 goals in 57 career games against Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their families from India, after Delhi made good on its plans to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday.
Canada working to determine what happened with Gaza hospital blast: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market
Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.
'Drop in the ocean': UN-backed aid could soon enter Gaza from Egypt, but only at a trickle for now
U.S. President Joe Biden says he struck a deal with his Egyptian counterpart to allow a first run of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, which Israel sealed off after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Canadian given two months in jail over antisemitic statement projected on Anne Frank House
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced a man to two months in jail for projecting a message by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam that suggested Frank's diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford served cease-and-desist letter by NDP MPP Sarah Jama
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford over what she is calling “defamatory” remarks that accuse her of having a history of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the association Thursday.
-
Ontario NDP tables motion calling on Doug Ford to release personal phone records
The Ontario NDP has put forward a motion calling on Premier Doug Ford to disclose the contents of his personal phone and email accounts.
Atlantic
-
Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend
A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.
-
Fredericton Legion, monument damaged by vandals: police
Police in Fredericton say a local Legion has been damaged by vandals.
London
-
Bayfield, Ont. restaurant suffers extensive damage following fire
A popular Bayfield eatery has been gutted by a recent fire.
-
Car flips onto roof in north London crash
Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.
-
2023 harvest stalls amidst wet, cold weather
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, there is a lot more corn still standing in farmers’ fields than usual for this time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Sudbury driver charged in fatal June collision
A 43-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford has been charged in connection with a fatal collision that took place near Coniston on June 18.
Calgary
-
New mural showcases Inglewood's Indigenous past
New immersive artwork along 9th Ave. S.E. is hoping to draw attention to Calgary's Indigenous history.
-
Calgary's snow-clearing plan includes 3 new things for 2023
Officials with the City of Calgary say crews are ready to start clearing snowy roads when we get our first blast of winter.
-
RCMP investigating after cow carcasses dumped near McLean Creek, Alta.
Alta. RCMP is looking for information after two cow carcasses were found dumped in the McLean Creek area.
Kitchener
-
WRPS investigate weapons incident near Kitchener school
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there will be an increased police presence in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road in Kitchener for a weapons incident.
-
'Her memory and legacy will live forever': Esther the Wonder Pig passes away
Esther the Wonder Pig, the celebrity swine who played an integral role in advancing veterinary care in Guelph, has passed away.
-
Investigation leads to increased police presence in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence Thursday, in the area of Walnut Street and Cherry Street, for an investigation.
Vancouver
-
Driver hits pedestrian, crashes into business in Downtown Eastside
Police, paramedics and firefighters descended on the intersection of Columbia and Hastings streets in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a convenience store.
-
Tentative deal reached between Simon Fraser University and teaching support staff, union says
There will be no picket lines at Simon Fraser University campuses Thursday after a tentative agreement was reached with striking teaching support staff.
-
Water main breaks in Prince Rupert prompt new boil water advisory for residents
A new wave of water breaks has put the city of Prince Rupert on another boil water advisory as of Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Repeat sexual offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service has issued an alert about a sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple public warnings.
-
Campbell 'earned' start for Oilers in Philadelphia following 43-save win, coach says
Jay Woodcroft rarely confirms his lineup before a game, but the Edmonton Oilers bench boss left little doubt Thursday that Jack Campbell is his goalie against the Philadelphia Flyers.
-
Edmontonians flee homes after fire breaks out next door
Three families in south Edmonton fled their homes because of a fire early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman continues to dismiss his confessions to police
In his two statements to police, less than 24 hours after the attack, Veltman admitted not only to his actions but laid out the reasons for them, including wanting to avenge alleged minority on white crimes he believed were going unreported in the mainstream media.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the association Thursday.
-
Essex County recommended to prioritize road expansion due to new developments
Essex County may need to consider revising its plans for road expansion to keep up with traffic demands for new developments and a growing population, according to a report brought to council.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA: Only 'gay agenda' is keeping 'queer and trans kids alive'
Saskatchewan's only out, gay MLA spoke for nearly six hours Wednesday as the province's opposition NDP continued to delay the passage of a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Sask. ER forced to use virtual care or face closure
The emergency room at the Radville Marian Health Centre has been forced to move to virtual doctor care or face closure thanks to a shortage of health-care workers, according to the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
Amendment to the education act includes mandatory flying of Sask. flag at schools
Schools in Saskatchewan may soon be required to fly the provincial flag, if an amendment to the education act passes in the legislature.
Ottawa
-
Senators owner says there's 'alignment' on goal to build new NHL arena in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says the fans, politicians and the National Capital Commission appear to be in "alignment" on the desire to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the association Thursday.
-
Ottawa man, 76, charged with sexual assault
A 76-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to alleged sexual assaults that occurred while he was volunteering for an organization that cares for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, Ottawa police say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper to retire
Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper announced his retirement during a news conference on Thursday.
-
Sask. MLA: Only 'gay agenda' is keeping 'queer and trans kids alive'
Saskatchewan's only out, gay MLA spoke for nearly six hours Wednesday as the province's opposition NDP continued to delay the passage of a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union West (SEIU-West) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.