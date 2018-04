The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens dropped assistant coaches Jean-Jacques Daigneault and Dan Lacroix and hired Dominique Ducharme as an assistant coach on Friday.

The club also gave a contract extension to goaltending coach Stephane Waite, who has been with the team for five years.

Ducharme, 45, has also coached Canada at the world junior championship, winning silver in 2017 and gold in 2018. He joined Montreal after 10 years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Halifax and Drummondville.

The 52-year-old Daigneault joined the Canadiens coaching staff in 2012. He played for the team from 1989 to 1995, winning a Stanley Cup in 1993.

Lacroix, 49, has been with the club since 2014.

The moves came after Claude Julien's first full season as head coach, in which the Canadiens missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. Julien inherited his coaching staff when he took over late in the 2016-17 campaign.

"Claude Julien and I are committed to fully evaluating the work of our personnel, and we both agreed to make this difficult decision, and to proceed with these changes in our coaching staff," general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement.