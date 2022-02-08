Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said forward Christian Dvorak will miss Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

Ducharme said the day before that Dvorak had not been diagnosed with a concussion after taking a blow to the head from Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon on Jan. 24.

"But he needs more time," said Ducharme.

Dvorak will be removed from the Habs' starting lineup, as will forwards Rem Pitlick, Michael Pezzetta and Cedric Paquette.

Ryan Poehling is expected to be in uniform against the Devils, having traded his dark blue practice jersey for white in the morning. He was flanked by wingers Joel Armia and Cole Caufield at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Cayden Primeau sera devant le filet, ce soir contre les Devils.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Cayden Primeau will start against the Devils tonight.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5mEClb17bn — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 8, 2022

There were no changes on defence -- Montreal has only six active defencemen -- and Cayden Primeau is expected to get the start against the Devils.