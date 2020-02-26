MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot, the team announced Wednesday.

Mete suffered the injury during the game in Detroit last Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 11 assists in 51 games this season. He has four goals and 27 assists in 171 career NHL games with Montreal.

The native of Woodbridge, Ont., was a fourth-round pick (100th overall) of the Canadiens in 2016.

In addition, Canadiens forwards Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin were absent from training at the Bell Sports Complex to undergo treatment.

Domi has been on a streak lately with two goals and four assists in his last five games.

He had two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Meantime, Drouin had just one shot on the Canucks' net, and ended the night with a minus-1 record.

Defender Jeff Petry briefly left training after being struck in the left arm. However, he returned to his spot to the right of Brett Kulak a few minutes later with no apparent pain.

All the other players were on the ice in Brossard.

The Canadiens will try to earn a win on Thursday against the New York Rangers. The New York squadis on a four-game winning streak, but are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.