Canadiens' captain Nick Suzuki on the road to recovery following injury

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was back on the ice at the Bell Sports Complex Monday morning and may resume playing for the Montreal team within a week.

Suzuki suffered a lower-body injury a few days before the opening of the Hab's training camp last week when he collided on the ice with defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Edmundson re-injured his lower back and the length of his absence is undetermined, although the Canadiens said he is "showing progress" in his recovery.

The Habs also announced defenseman Madison Bowey is dealing with an undisclosed injury. His condition is being reassessed on a daily basis. Bowey skated with Suzuki on Monday morning.

The first players were also cut from the Habs' camp on Monday. They are goaltender Antoine Coulombe, defenseman Daniil Sobolev and forwards Jared Davidson and Cédrick Guindon.

The Canadiens play their first pre-season game Monday night against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 26, 2022.