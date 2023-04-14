Canadiens Byron hasn't made a decision on his future

After a full season without playing a game, Paul Byron hasn't officially announced his retirement.

But the tone of his voice and the comments he made Friday morning at the Bell Centre gave the impression that he may have played his last game.

The Montreal Canadiens' forward was the first player to appear before the media as part of the end-of-season review and said he wants to play hockey again.

However, he also admitted that each day that passes is more and more difficult and that he is sometimes unable to walk for 30 or 45 minutes.

Byron, who will celebrate his 34th birthday on April 27, has spent the entire year around the team but did not play in any games in 2022-23 due to hip injuries.

He has not played since April 19, 2022, against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre.

In 12 full NHL seasons, including the last seven with the Habs, Byron played in 521 games and recorded 208 points, including 98 goals. His best times were with the Tricolore, where he scored 81 goals and 160 points in 383 games.

Byron also played 130 games in four seasons with the Calgary Flames (16-30-46) between 2011 and 2015.

He began his NHL career on Jan. 23, 2011 with the Buffalo Sabres, the team that drafted him in the sixth round -- 179 overall -- in the 2007 Columbus draft.

Byron appeared in eight games with the Sabres and scored a goal two days after his first game in his hometown of Ottawa.

Drafted by the Flames on Oct. 6, 2015, in what was one of former general manager Marc Bergevin's best moves, Byron's speed and tenacity got him through the Montreal lineup.

Undaunted despite his five-foot-nine, 158-pound stature, Byron has had two 20-goal seasons with the Habs.

In 2016-17, he scored a career-high 22 goals and 21 assists in 81 games. The following season, he played in all 82 games for the team and recorded 20 goals and 15 assists.

In the playoffs, Byron played in 38 games, all with the Habs. He had five goals and six assists. In 2020-21, the season in which the Habs reached the Grand Final. Byron scored three goals and added three assists in 22 games.