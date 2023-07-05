Canadiens awards three-year entry-level contract to 1st-round pick, David Reinbacher

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman David Reinbacher, their top pick in the latest NHL draft, to a three-year entry-level contract, club general manager Kent Hughes announced in a press release on Wednesday morning.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Reinbacher, 18, scored three goals and 19 assists in 46 games last season with EHC Kloten in the Swiss National Hockey League, before adding a goal and an assist in three playoff games.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound defenceman also represented Austria at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2022 and 2023.

The hockey player from Hohenems, Austria, was selected fifth overall in the last NHL draft.

In doing so, he became the earliest Austrian defenceman to be selected in the league's history.

Reinbacher took part in the Tricolore's development camp, which ran from July 1-4 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.