

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens assigned prospect Nick Suzuki to the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday.

The Canadiens acquired the 19-year-old Suzuki earlier this month in a trade that sent former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Suzuki had an assist and four shots on goal in two pre-season appearances.

The centre from London, Ont., has 234 points in 192 games over three OHL seasons with the Attack. He was selected in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft.

The Canadiens also released veteran forward Joel Ward from his professional tryout and assigned defencemen Michal Moravcik and David Sklenicka to Laval of the American Hockey League.