    • Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from Oilers in exchange for Jacob Perreault

    Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Jeffrey Viel (28) as Noel Hoefenmayer (81) defends during first period NHL preseason action in Winnipeg on Monday September 25, 2023. (Fred Greenslade / The Canadian Press) Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Jeffrey Viel (28) as Noel Hoefenmayer (81) defends during first period NHL preseason action in Winnipeg on Monday September 25, 2023. (Fred Greenslade / The Canadian Press)
    The Montreal Canadiens made a minor trade Friday, acquiring defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Jacob Perreault.

    Hoefenmayer, 25, had seven points, including one goal, in 11 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season.

    In five seasons in the American League, the six-foot-one, 191-pound left-hander scored 21 goals and added 51 assists in 149 games with the Toronto Marlies and Condors.

    The Toronto native was drafted in the fourth round (108th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in 2017.

    Perreault, a first-round pick (27th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2020, has split time between the Laval Rocket and the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL this season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2024.

     

