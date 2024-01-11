MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canadiens acquire forward Filip Cederqvist in trade with Sabres

    Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard (47) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres left wing Filip Cederqvist (49) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard (47) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres left wing Filip Cederqvist (49) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations, the NHL club said Thursday.

    The 23-year-old left-winger from Skara, Sweden, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League this season.

    Cederqvist has 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 career games with Rochester. The six-foot-three, 196-pound forward has added three assists in eight playoff games.

    Cederqvist was selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL draft.

    The move was made hours before the Canadiens were set to host the San Jose Sharks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

