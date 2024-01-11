Canadiens acquire forward Filip Cederqvist in trade with Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations, the NHL club said Thursday.

The 23-year-old left-winger from Skara, Sweden, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League this season.

Cederqvist has 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 career games with Rochester. The six-foot-three, 196-pound forward has added three assists in eight playoff games.

Cederqvist was selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL draft.

The move was made hours before the Canadiens were set to host the San Jose Sharks.

