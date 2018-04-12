Canadians show support for crash victims, survivors with #JerseysforHumboldt
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:03PM EDT
Students in a small Newfoundland community with a close connection to Humboldt's deadly bus crash donned hockey jerseys as they filed into school today to show their support for the lost and the grieving.
Grade 12 student Mason Oates showed up at Ascension Collegiate in Bay Roberts wearing his Astros' blue and yellow jersey for the school hockey team.
It is the same team that Ed Tobin, the father of Humboldt victim Parker Tobin, played for in the late 1970s when he was growing up in the eastern Newfoundland town.
The national Jersey Day event was inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms who urged people to wear a sports jersey -- hockey or otherwise -- to send a message of support for the families who lost loved ones.
Jersey Day organizer Jennifer Pinch says she wants Humboldt to know it's not alone and is hoping participants will post a photo of themselves in a jersey on social media with the hashtag .jerseysforhumboldt.
Sixteen people died as a result of the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, while another 13 were injured.
Thousands of Canadians have pledged online to take part in the so-called Jersey Day, which also encourages people to wear the team's main colour green, or a green ribbon.
From Shenzhen, China, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos, their families and the entire community through this tragic time. #SupportForHumbolt #jerseysforhumboldt #PrayersForHumboldt #GoISNS pic.twitter.com/ucfxQJ3Ggc— Jasen Awalt (@JasenAwalt_PYP) April 12, 2018
My heart breaks for all affected by this tragedy. #JerseysForHumboldt #humboldtsrong �� pic.twitter.com/qVdOsHjbx1— Michelle Oram (@MichelleOram13) April 12, 2018
Teaching in my jersey today! #JerseysforHumboldt pic.twitter.com/58Ecx2pJyg— hockeygrl87 (@hockeygrl87) April 12, 2018
#jerseysforhumboldt at @FairviewLTC. Showing our love and support!! #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/u6MsUnjcQs— Crystal (@amynsamsmum) April 12, 2018
The whole country continues to stand with the @HumboldtBroncos, the Humboldt community, and all those impacted by the terrible tragedy. Today, all of Canada is joined together wearing #JerseysForHumboldt. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/pjR6RyvRqr— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 12, 2018
Tomorrow, members of the @canadianforces will don sports jerseys to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team following last week's tragic accident. The Defence team stands with the people of Saskatchewan at this difficult time #JerseysforHumboldt pic.twitter.com/taPPgNelnN— Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) April 12, 2018
