MONTREAL -- The number of Canadians who are concerned with catching the new coronavirus is increasing, according to a comparison of two recent polls.

In a survey conducted between April 3 and 5, the Leger firm observed that 64 per cent of respondents admitted to having fears of catching the disease, compared to 57 per cent in a similar survey carried out two weeks earlier.

Among the 1,512 adults who were surveyed, respondents from Quebec were the least afraid of having COVID-19, at 57 per cent. Among them, 69 per cent feared that their loved ones would get sick, compared to 76 per cent of all Canadians.

None of the Canadians who were surveyed had COVID-19, but 11 per cent said a loved one, friend or acquaintance had contracted it, compared to 4 per cent two weeks earlier.

Additionally, 93 per cent of respondents consider COVID-19 to be a threat to the economy and just over half think the disease poses a risk to their personal finances. Seventy-nine per cent think COVID-19 puts global health at risk in Canada.

The survey showed that satisfaction with government measures amid the pandemic is high and growing among Canadians. Satisfaction was at 82 per cent for provincial governments and 72 per cent for the federal government – 7 per cent more than it was two weeks earlier.

Still, 67 per cent of Canadians believe that in the fight against COVID-19, the worst is yet to come.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies and there is no margin of error.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2020.