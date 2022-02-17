Despite a struggling labour market, it seems not many Canadian workers are taking advantage to see if the grass is greener elsewhere.

In December 2021, the rate of people who left one job for another without claiming unemployment was 0.63 per cent, slightly lower than the pre-pandemic average of 0.7 per cent (2011 to 2019), according to the 2021 employment report by the Institut du Québec (IDQ).

"There has not been much change in this rate for the last two years -- the willingness or unwillingness of people to change jobs," said Mia Homsy, president and CEO of the IDQ.

Recently, several surveys have indicated a strong interest on the part of Canadians to change employers.

In the spring of 2021, 42 per cent of respondents to a survey by the Canadian Centre for Management Development said they were thinking of changing jobs.

In December 2021, 43 per cent of respondents to a Randstad Canada survey said they were likely to look for a new job in the coming year.

For now, Statistics Canada data belies concerns about a significant increase in resignations and turnover within companies.

"It's true that there have been surveys as part of the telework analysis that poll people on their intention to change jobs where the 1/8th rate of people who say they are thinking of changing jobs is higher," said Homsy. "When you look at the reality, people don't seem to necessarily do that."

Could this change? Homsy says she doesn't know.

"Certainly, the tighter the market, the more opportunities there are and the more people know there are opportunities. They may be tempted to change jobs to improve their conditions, but we haven't seen that happen yet," she said.

Quebec has not experienced a massive resignation movement like the one seen in the U.S., but the employment rate in certain segments of the population has not yet caught up to its pre-pandemic level, according to the IDQ.

The term "Great Resignation," also known as the "Big Quit," has been widely used in the United States as millions of workers have reportedly voluntarily left their jobs in the wake of the pandemic.

In December 2021, the participation rate for those aged 15 and over was 61.9 per cent, still below the 2019 average of 63.1 per cent.

That same phenomenon does not seem to be occurring in Quebec.

This is evidenced by the labour force participation rate, according to Homsy.

"When we look at the participation rate, we see that we are almost back to the rate that prevailed before the pandemic," she said.

In Quebec, the rate was 64.3 per cent in 2021, compared to 64.9 per cent in 2019 and nearly 156,900 people returned to work after the pandemic shock in 2020.

The number of unemployed people also fell by 94,900.

For Quebecers aged 25-54, the labour force participation rate has returned to its pre-pandemic level and is even higher than in Ontario.

"It's not just because the labour market is strong, it's also because we have an aging population and we need to replace these departures with other people," said Homsy. "We're going to draw on the unemployed, people who were not sure they were capable of having a job and who are coming back to the labour market."

There is also the question of women over 55 years of age, 25,700 of whom have left the labour market, but not necessarily retired.

The IDQ says it's can't explain the phenomenon, but Homsy insists the situation needs to be monitored closely.

"Anyone who participates in the labour market is a net gain for society, no matter how many vacancies there are," she said. "But it's even worse when you consider the magnitude of the need in a labour shortage environment."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2022.