

CTV Montreal Staff





Monday is Canada Day at the Rogers Cup, with every male player from this country getting a turn on the court.

Homegrown stars Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov are both scheduled for matches on Monday afternoon.

Both are hoping to advance, and both have done very well at the Rogers Cup, especially Shapovalov, who defeated Rafael Nadal in 2017 in the third round.

Last year, in Toronto, Nadal won the tournament and he has returned this year in hopes of repeating his performance.

Meanwhile Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime will team up in a doubles match on Monday before competing against each other on Tuesday.

"We're good friends, we get along well. But once we step on court we're going to compete at our best, like we did in Wimbledon and we'll see who the winner is. But I think we're good competitors, and we're good people, so we're able to put our friendship aside for the time of the match and just compete at our best," said Auger-Aliassime.

That all-Canadian face-off takes place on centre court on Tuesday.

With reporting from Denise Roberts