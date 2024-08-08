Canadian sprint canoeists Jensen, Vincent advance to Olympic semis in women's 200m

Sprint canoeists Sophia Jensen and Katie Vincent are advancing to the Olympic semifinals in the women's single 200 metres.

The two Canadians finished first in their respective heats Thursday morning.

The 22-year-old Jensen, from Chelsea, Que., clocked in at 46.80 seconds, followed by Spain's Antia Jacome with 47.35.

Vincent came in at 47.22, with Spain's Maria Corbera just behind at 47.74.

The top two in each heat moved forward directly to Saturday's semifinals, while the rest take part in the quarterfinals later today.

"I was super nervous. I felt like I was going to throw up everywhere, but as soon as the gun went I was like, 'I could do this,' and then it all came together," Jensen said of her Olympic debut. "It means a lot. I've had a lot of people tell me I can't do this, it feels good to shove it in their face a little bit."

The 28-year-old Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., is also competing in the women's double 500-metre semifinals on Friday with teammate Sloan Mackenzie of Windsor Junction, N.S.

She won a bronze medal in the event with partner Laurence Vincent Lapointe at the Tokyo Games.

In Paris, she is also aiming for a podium spot in the women's single 200, after finishing a disappointing eighth in Japan three years ago.

"It's definitely been on my mind since Tokyo, just wanting to kind of improve and redeem myself a bit, mostly just for myself not for anybody else. I just wasn't satisfied after Tokyo, so I'm dialled in and focused on this. I'm a little wiser and more mature," Vincent said.

"I think overall I have improved a lot. I think we were in a really tough place as a team in Tokyo. Off the water we had a lot of stuff going on, so coming into these Olympics we have a lot more positive vibes and positive energy, and we are trying to use that to our advantage."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.