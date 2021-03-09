ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN -- Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury has captured his second world title in as many days.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event today at the world championship, one day after capturing the moguls crown.

The latest triumph marked Kingsbury's sixth world title.

Matt Graham of Australia was second and Ikuma Horishima of Japan was third.

Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was fourth, Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., was seventh, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 10th and Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 19th.

Kingsbury fractured his T4, T5 vertebrae during a training run late last year, and the back injury caused the reigning Olympic champion to miss the first three World Cups of the season.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.