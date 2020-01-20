MONTREAL -- Fans of 90s Canadian rock, it's time to get nostalgic: Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party are joining forces for a nationwide tour this summer and they're set to make a stop in Laval.

The 'Saints and Sinners' tour will hit up Place Bell on July 15. The bands will then head to Buffalo, NY, and Ottawa before wrapping up the tour with three shows in the Maritimes.

In true Canadian fashion, they'll all share the spotlight as headliners: the groups will perform in a rotating, surprise line-up for each show.

"Every night, in every city will be an amazing experience and that definitely goes for the bands too," says David Usher, lead singer of Moist, in a news release. "We’ve been on festivals and tours together over the years, but this unique shared bill with all four acts in a different order every night is going to be killer."

Tickets can be purchased at evenko.ca and placebell.ca