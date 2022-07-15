Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France

Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France

Hugo Houle of Canada at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Milton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, July 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Hugo Houle of Canada at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Milton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, July 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon