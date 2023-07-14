Canadian Rangers to help evacuate Quebec Cree communities threatened by wildfires
The federal government said Friday it will deploy Canadian Rangers to help evacuate northern Quebec communities threatened by wildfires, as several Cree nations ramped up air evacuations for vulnerable residents.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced the news on Twitter, adding that the government will also dispatch "air assets" to help fly people to safety.
Writing on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa's resources will support "emergency evacuation efforts."
"The wildfire situation across the country remains incredibly serious — and we continue to provide assistance as needed," Trudeau said.
Canadian Rangers are part of the Canadian Army Reserve who live in remote, isolated and coastal regions of the country.
The Cree nation of Eastmain, on the east coast of James Bay, began evacuation flights on Friday after declaring a state of emergency due to fires late the day before.
"This situation is getting worse and now is the time to evacuate and bring our people to safety," read a notice on the community's official Facebook page.
In a Friday afternoon update, an Eastmain spokesman said several flights had departed the community, with more expected Saturday. Leaders were setting up command posts in Eastmain, and the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or to help offer information and services, the spokesman added.
The Cree Health Board reported that the communities of Nemaska, Waskaganish, Wemindji and Chisabi had started to evacuate vulnerable residents whose health could be at risk.
Waskaganish announced late Thursday that two flights were being arranged to evacuate some residents to Quebec City based on advice from health authorities and the fire prevention agency. Access roads to Waskaganish are closed, the Cree health authority said.
Wemindji closed its administrative office to all but essential personnel because of poor air quality, while several communities warned that services would be reduced. The Cree Grand Council said Thursday that roads leading to several areas were restricted, and that efforts were underway with various levels of government to establish an "air bridge" to ensure the villages receive essential goods and medical supplies.
There were 126 wildfires burning in the province as of Friday afternoon, including 86 in the northern zone where several Cree nations live.
Josee Poitras, a spokesperson for Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, said the current fires in the northern zone are fuelled by lightning and dry conditions that allow flames to travel quickly.
"We'd like to have rain but it's not forecasted," she said in a phone interview.
She said the flames weren't immediately threatening any homes or businesses but could force road closures and cause heavy smoke that is harmful to people's health.
As of Friday, she said that more than 2.6 million hectares of forest had burned in the province's northern zone, which is 10 times more than usual for this time of year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Quadriplegic Ontario man hand-cycling across Canada to promote activity after injury
Kevin Mills, a quadriplegic man from Ontario, is hand-cycling across Canada to promote outdoor activity after injury while also charting an accessible nationwide bike route for those with a disability.
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
Toronto
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announced
Months after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his `home' race where he has won 4 times
This just feels like home to Scott Dixon. The New Zealand native often jokes that as the only IndyCar race in a Commonwealth country, the Honda Indy Toronto is essentially his backyard.
-
GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
London
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shock
Jack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
-
New Indigenous-owned cannabis store opens in Stratford without licence
Organics Solutions in Stratford is a new shop that sells cannabis, but unlike others in the city, it’s operating without a license from the province.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning ended in London, Ont., watch still in effect
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drink
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
-
Sudbury student graduates from same school 100 years apart from great-grandmother
A Sudbury high school student made a unique discovery on the day she graduated.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Quiet on set: Major Alberta film productions come to halt amid Hollywood strike
Some major film productions in Calgary are getting put on hold, impacting thousands of film and television workers following an actors' union strike in Hollywood.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphan
The story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
Kitchener
-
Rent prices soaring in Waterloo region and across Canada
The average asking price for a one-bedroom now surpasses $2,000 in each of the tri-cities and Guelph.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Plumbing problem: Kitchener, Ont. engineer pushing to change Canada's plumbing code
A Kitchener, Ont. engineer is pushing to change the National Plumbing Code of Canada so that all washrooms have a trash can in each stall.
Vancouver
-
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Vancouver developer informs buyers their 'concrete townhomes' will actually be wood-framed
Buyers of pre-sale units in an "exclusive" townhouse development on Vancouver's west side are frustrated by the developer's seemingly last-minute decision to change building materials.
-
Man assaulted by vigilantes as 'unsubstantiated' online rumours swirl in B.C. community: RCMP
A 20-year-old man has been hospitalized in Dawson Creek, B.C., after he was apparently targeted by vigilantes over “unsubstantiated rumours” on social media, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Police release photo of armed man after convenience store robbery
Police are searching for the man they say robbed an Edmonton convenience store in April.
-
Homicide detectives investigating case of missing Edmonton man
Edmonton police say the disappearance of a local man is being treated as a homicide.
-
Spike in Alberta's drug poisoning fatalities includes many organ donors
The number of organ donors who died from drug poisonings is increasing in Alberta as toxic supply increases fatalities and emergency calls.
Windsor
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
-
Thunderstorm warning, watches issued for Windsor region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex.
-
Mortgage holders faced with more questions
With a recent hike in the Bank of Canada interest rate, mortgage holders are keeping an eye on the market.
Regina
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near Moosomin
RCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Extended drought conditions in Sask. impacting more than farmers' crops
Extended drought conditions in Saskatchewan have taken a huge toll on farmers’ crops and mental health.
-
Regina MLA says he was targeted in alleged extortion attempt
A 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. concerned about Le Boat fuel spill in Rideau Canal
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. are concerned after tourism company Le Boat spilled diesel fuel into the Rideau Canal for the second time.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
Three deaths connected to 'crystal-like' fentanyl in Kindersley
Kindersley RCMP say three deaths in the community have been linked to fentanyl, in a "crystal-like" form, according to police.
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.