Canadian Party of Quebec announces 5 candidates

The Canadian Party of Quebec has announced its first slate of five candidates.

The party, which largely targets Anglophone voters, says it's offering an alternative to people who are unhappy with Bills 96 and 21.

The candidates include:

Party leader Colin Standish, Westmount–Saint-Louis

Jean Marier, Nelligan

Marc Goguen, LaBelle

Danilo Velasquez, Gatineau

Jean Lalonde, Argenteuil

Watch the video for the full story.