

The Canadian Press





Roughly 3,000 Canadian Pacific train conductors and locomotive engineers could strike as of midnight on April 21.

The union members voted in favour of an unlimited general strike mandate, with 94.2 per cent of those voting being in favour.

Christopher Monette, public affairs directors for the Teamsters Canada union, said the train company was asking workers for several concessions.

The main point of contention stems from the company’s requirements for the availability of the conductors and engineers, which Monette said would cause a lot of fatigue and even exhaustion. The union is asking for more flexible and predictable schedules.

Monette said compensation was not a main issue.

The union’s collective agreement expired on Dec. 31.