

CTV Montreal





Federal ministers say border jumpers are not getting a free pass to stay in Canada just because they're entering the country without first going through customs and immigration.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday they are working the manage the influx of asylum seekers, who are mostly crossing the border into Quebec because it is easily accessible.

Many of the asylum seekers this year have come from Nigeria, so Hussen is going to head to that country later this month to talk to Nigerian officials about the issue.

He said that in many cases, the Nigerian applicants have been granted visas to stay in the U.S., but after only a few weeks they are being found having walked across the border.

Hussen said the U.S. is now granting fewer visas to Nigerians.

Under the terms of the Safe Third Country Agreement, people who enter Canada somewhere other than a regulated border crossing are allowed to make a claim for asylum without being automatically rejected and returned to the United States.

Goodale said when asylum seekers are found in Canada they are issued a conditional removal order and need to prove they need protection from the Canadian government.

The ministers said the flood of claimants has required the federal government to hire more officials to handle the applications,

The government is also once again setting up temporary housing to handle the influx.

More than 20,000 people applied for asylum last year, and more than 5,000 applied in the first three months of 2018.

About 70 percent of the application seekers who had hearings last year were accepted. Those most likely to be rejected were from China, Hungary, Nigeria, Colombia, and Haiti.