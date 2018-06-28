Canadian hyperloop company says governments need to support innovation
This rendering by TransPod Inc. shows their vision for a so-called Hyperloop tube running out of downtown Toronto.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:08PM EDT
A Canadian hyperloop company is threatening to relocate its headquarters to Europe unless it gets political support at home for the implementation of its technology that would transport goods and passengers through tubes at airplane speeds.
Transpod CEO and co-founder Sebastien Gendron says politicians need to step up if they are serious about supporting innovation in Canada.
The company's proposed elevated network of pods would travel through low-pressure tubes at 1,000 kilometres per hour.
He says that would cut transit time between Montreal and Toronto to less than an hour and relieve highway and airport congestion.
A second line could connect Calgary and Edmonton in about half that time.
Gendron says the system could be ready to carry passengers in the early 2030s after first being used for light freight such as e-commerce and perishable food.
