MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a pair of recall warnings Thursday for food products sold in Quebec.

CHEESE POSSIBLY CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA

The CFIA issued a recall warning Wednesday for Raschera DOP cheese due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Those who have purchased Rognoni Umberto or Yannick Fromagerie cheese should return it to the store it was purchased at or throw it out.

The CFIA issued the warning after a recall in another country.

Salmonella poisoning often results in fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

There have been no illnesses reported due to consuming these cheeses.

HERRING POSSIBLY CONTAMINATED WITH LISTERIA

The CFIA also issued a recall for Adar brand Schmaltz Herring in Oil due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products should be thrown out or returned where they were purchased.

Listeria monocytogenes poisoning can result in symptoms including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The recall was triggered after CFIA test results were analyzed.

There have been no illnesses reported associated with the Adar products.