ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The 19-year-old from Montreal beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (6) in quarterfinal play at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hardcourt event on Friday.

It marks the second semifinal appearance of the year for Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 21st in the world. He'll face No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard saved two match points to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Against the 52nd-ranked Bedene, Auger-Aliassime had 10 aces and just one double fault. He won 80 per cent of points when he got his first serve in.

Auger-Aliassime saved one set point in the tiebreak.

The Canadian let a 3-0 lead slip away in the second set before rebounding to win the tiebreak.

"In the second set, I was a little bit frustrated with myself how he came back and I gave away too many free points," Auger-Aliassime said. "I felt like he was playing better and better, and I had to accept the challenge. The tiebreak could have gone so many ways, but I am happy with the way I fought."

Auger-Aliassime is searching for his first career ATP Tour title. He made it to three finals last year in his first full season on tour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.