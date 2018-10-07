The Canadian Cancer Society is using an unconventional tactic to dissuade young people from smoking.

At the Montreal School of Construction Trades recently, the organization was on-hand with drinks for students.

The beverages, however, were far from refreshing.

“It’s a weird taste,” said one student. “I didn’t like it.”

Each ingredient in the shot represented a toxin found in cigarettes.

“We tell them that it’s soap,” said Anathalie Jean-Charles of the Canadian Cancer Society. “We put it in a drink. We tell them this is a poison and we make them taste it.”

In the overall population, nearly 20 percent of people between ages 18 and 34 smoke.

Research shows that people working in manual trades like construction tend to smoke more than other groups.

The society was trying to get the message out that smoking kills.

“Everybody knows that cigarettes are bad for them,” said Jean-Charles. “But what they don’t really take into consideration is the immediate effects of cigarettes.”

Students were also shown the physical ramifications of smoking.

The society’s unique approach may have worked.

“Definitely” said one student, when asked if the exercise was effective.