

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Cancer Society is critical of the Couillard government's decision not to raise tobacco taxes in last week's budget discussions.

The organization's Executive Director in Quebec, Suzanne Dubois, believes that an increase in taxes could have reduced smoking rates, especially among young people with lower disposable income.

Dubois points out that Quebec is the Canadian province with the lowest tax rate on tobacco and, consequently, the province where the cost of cigarettes is the lowest in the country.

The Canadian Cancer Society said that, as part of its recent government health prevention policy, Quebec set a target of reducing the smoking rate to 10% by 2025.

According to the organization, tobacco products remain the leading cause of preventable illness and death in Quebec.