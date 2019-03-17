

The Canadian Press





Canadian Bianca Andreescu has her first WTA title.

The unseeded 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Andreescu has become a major story on the women's circuit this year. With the victory Sunday, Andreescu has won 28-of-31 matches this season.

