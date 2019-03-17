Featured Video
Canadian Bianca Adreescu stuns former world no. 1 Kerber, wins first WTA title
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 6:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 6:38PM EDT
Canadian Bianca Andreescu has her first WTA title.
The unseeded 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.
Andreescu has become a major story on the women's circuit this year. With the victory Sunday, Andreescu has won 28-of-31 matches this season.
