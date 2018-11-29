

CTV Montreal





David St-Jacques is ready for his trip, but his preparation required more than just making sure he packed his toothbrush.

The Canadian astronaut is scheduled blast off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome on Monday on a space flight to the International Space Station. Once at the ISS, he will begin his six month stay, during which he will conduct scientific experiments.

St-Jacques’ trip will be the longest stay by a Canadian on the ISS in history.

Until the day of the launch, St-Jacques is in quarantine to avoid illness and is taking care of last-minute preparations, while continuing his physical training.

St-Jacques has spent two years training for the mission, with much of that concerning procedures for the launch itself. Despite the danger, he said his greatest fear is not being able to appreciate the moment.

“I’m the kind of person that gets really down into their work and just gets buried in the task at hand,” he said. “I think it will be my challenge to raise my hand and look around and realize where I am.”