Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says delaying Artemis II mission to 2025 right call
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says he agrees with NASA that a planned mission to the moon should be delayed until September 2025.
Hansen says he and his NASA crewmates were happy that officials put off the Artemis II moon mission originally scheduled for this November.
He says NASA is managing many risks and more work is needed to resolve technical issues with the Orion spacecraft before its first crewed flight.
The craft completed an unmanned mission around the moon — Artemis I — in late 2022.
Hansen was speaking today at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters south of Montreal, where media were shown how the team is preparing for the mission.
The demonstrations included examples of physical training sessions and an update on the development of Canadarm3, a new robotic arm being built for the NASA-led Gateway lunar station.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Toronto
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
Ontario officials share well wishes for King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.
Atlantic
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
London
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.
Northern Ontario
Calgary
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
'I owe them my life': Lanny McDonald recovering in hospital after cardiac event
Flames legend Lanny McDonald, 70, is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he had a cardiac event over the weekend.
Kitchener
Excitement high as Stratford Festival rehearsals start
Rehearsals for the 2024 season at the Stratford Festival got underway Monday as the cast and crew of "Something Rotten" met for the first time.
No injuries reported after fire at downtown Guelph encampment
Flames were seen in downtown Guelph Sunday after a fire broke out at an encampment near the corner of Neeve and Wellington streets.
Vancouver
LIVE
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
Car fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside leaves 1 injured, road closed
Vancouver fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze on the Downtown Eastside Monday, which left one person injured.
Edmonton
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Windsor
'It will literally shake us into the lake faster': Chatham-Kent residents oppose plan for new road
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is considering a $4-million plan to build a Talbot Trail bypass near Coatsworth, but some residents oppose the idea.
Woman breaks leg jumping out of apartment window after alleged assault
Windsor police say a 25-year-old man was arrested after breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her before she escaped out a window.
Jury gets manslaughter case against Michigan school shooter's mother
A Michigan jury received instructions from a judge and began deliberations Monday in a novel trial against a school shooter's mother who could go to prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four students in 2021.
Regina
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Ottawa
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
Radioactive waste beside Ottawa River will remain hazardous for thousands of years: Citizens' groups
Citizens' groups from Ontario and Quebec have issued a warning saying that the radioactive waste destined for a planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River, will remain hazardous for thousands of years.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon woman faces first-degree murder charge
A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a first-degree murder charge after police discovered a body in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday and an officer shot one of the residents.