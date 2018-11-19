

Quebec police have issued a Canada-wide arrest want for a suspected pimp.

The EILP, a joint squad against human trafficking and sexual exploitation, is searching for Louis Edcar Augustin.

The 28-year-old mas is known to frequent greater Montreal and parts of Ontario.

Standing 1.85 m tall and weighing 85 kg (6'1", 190 lb), Augustin speaks French and Creole.

He is accused of assault, profiting from prostitution, and of forcing people into sexual exploitation.

Anyone who sees Augustin is asked not to approach him because he is considered violent.

People are asked to call 9-1-1, or to call Info Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or to make a report at Info Crime online.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to Augustin's arrest.