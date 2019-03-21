

CTV Montreal





There is a Canada-wide food recall in place for Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Nuggets due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation after some illnesses were reported to be associated with the product, made by Sofina Foods Inc.

Canadians should not consume the recalled product, which affects 800-gram packages with a best before date of Dec. 15, 2019.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor, the CFIA says.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA warns.

The issue is especially concerning for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems as they may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea may occur in healthy people.

Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.