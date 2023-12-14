MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada to host South Korea in first Davis Cup tie in Montreal since 2012

    Canada's Gabriel Diallo celebrates his victory against Sweden's Elias Ymer during their Davis Cup group stage tennis match at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 14. 2023. Montreal will host a Davis Cup qualification tie between Canada and South Korea in February, Tennis Canada announced Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

    Montreal will host a Davis Cup qualification tie between Canada and South Korea in February, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

    The tie, scheduled for Feb. 2-3 at IGA Stadium, will determine which country qualifies for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

    Canada hasn't hosted a Davis Cup match since 2018, and Montreal hasn't hosted one since 2012, when Frank Dancevic, Daniel Nestor, Vasek Pospisil, and Milos Raonic secured a 4-1 victory against South Africa.

    Canada won its only previous encounter against South Korea during the 2022 round-robin tournament in Valencia, Spain. Canada went on to win the country's first-ever Davis Cup title.

    Canada was unable to defend its Davis Cup title in November, being eliminated by Finland in the quarterfinals of the tournament held in Spain.

    The 2024 Davis Cup Finals will take place in Malaga, Spain.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

