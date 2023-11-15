Canada testing emergency alert system Wednesday
Canada is testing its emergency alert system on Wednesday.
In Quebec, the test is scheduled for 1:55 p.m.
At that time, television and radio broadcasts are expected to be interrupted by an alert, and compatible cell phones will receive a message.
Officials say the alerts will clearly indicate that it is a test, and for the first time afterwards, a survey will be carried out.
The aim is to identify the challenges faced by people with disabilities in perceiving, understanding and interacting with emergency alerts.
The emergency system is used when an urgent situation needs to be communicated to the population.
Such examples include an Amber Alert, the presence of an active shooter or the imminent arrival of a dangerous weather system.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires an alert test to be carried out every year, either in May or November.
The tests serve to validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system and increase awareness.
The test is also expected to take place at 12:55 p.m. in Ontario, 10:55 a.m. (NST) in Newfoundland and Labrador, 10:55 a.m. (AST) in New Brunswick, 12:55 p.m. (AST) in Prince Edward Island and 1:55 p.m. (AST) in Nova Scotia.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2023.
