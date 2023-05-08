Canada's Pamela Ware wins silver in women's diving at World Cup in Montreal

Pamela Ware, of Canada, competes during the women's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Pamela Ware, of Canada, competes during the women's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon