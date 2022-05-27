Canada's Leylah Fernandez reaches fourth round at French Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is moving on to the fourth round of the French Open.

The 19-year-old Montreal native outlasted Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on the main court at Roland Garros on Friday.

It's the first time Fernandez, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, has advanced past the third round in Paris.

The 17th-seeded Fernandez broke Bencic in the 11th game of the deciding set and served out the match. She had saved two set points in the opener.

Fernandez next faces 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2019.

The best result by a Canadian woman at the French Open was Eugenie Bouchard making the semifinals in 2014.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2022