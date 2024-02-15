Canada's Fernandez ousted by Rybakina in Qatar Open quarterfinals
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Qatar Open on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2 quarterfinal loss to third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
Fernandez, from Laval, Que., led the first set 4-1 and appeared to be in control of the match.
But Rybakina won the next six games and defended five game points in the final game of the first set before clinching it 6-4.
Rybakina also won the last four games of the match on her way to advancing to her third semifinal of the season.
Rybakina will next face Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is making her first hard-court semifinal appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament in 14 years.
The 21-year-old Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 38th in the world, improved her singles record on the year to 5-3 by advancing to the quarterfinals in Doha.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 2 women killed, 1 in critical condition after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third is in critical condition after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Emotionally-triggering information online may be disinformation, CSE warns in new ads
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Man travelling from Montreal to N.Y. caught with python in his pants at U.S.-Canada border
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Greece becomes first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex civil marriage
Greece has become the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex civil marriage, despite opposition from Church officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES: Police respond to approximately 50 crashes as winter storm hits GTA
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
'I've never won big like this': Group of 12 warehouse workers from GTA win lottery together
A dozen warehouse workers from the GTA fist-bumped each other all day after recently scoring a Lotto Max prize together.
-
Man accused of secretly placing cameras in washrooms of two downtown Toronto coffee shops to record people
A 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly placing cameras in the washrooms of two downtown Toronto coffee shops to record people secretly.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
London
-
Jackknifed tractor trailer closes down section of Highway 402
A section of Highway 402 is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon.
-
'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire
A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.
-
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Police respond to approximately 50 crashes as winter storm hits GTA
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Calgary
-
Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Retirement home residents relive youthful memories at the rink
A handful of Seasons High River Retirement Community residents are on a field trip to an arena in the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex. They're taking to the ice to bring back some memories. But instead of lacing up their skates, they're sitting in wheelchairs and being pushed around the rink by the recreation therapy team.
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from Alberta's two largest universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
Kitchener
-
First-of-its-kind paper bottle machine launches at Cambridge packaging company
A first-of-its-kind paper bottle making machine is now up and running at a packaging company based in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Ontario reaches deal with teachers in French-language public system
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a deal with teachers in the French-language public system.
-
Milton pharmacy robbery sees 3 arrested, 1 suspect outstanding
Three suspects have been arrested, and one is outstanding, following a pharmacy robbery that happened in Milton, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
-
Large stadium or arena may be coming to Surrey, mayor says
Surrey’s mayor says council is looking to add a 12,000-seat stadium or arena to the city.
-
Things to do in Vancouver this Family Day long weekend
The Family Day long weekend brings with it a pop culture convention, the start of a 10-day comedy festival, and a variety of free events around Metro Vancouver. Here are some options to check out.
Edmonton
-
RCMP form national team in response to extortion schemes targeting South Asian business
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Oilers star Connor McDavid coming in hot against Blues
The Edmonton Oilers arrive in St. Louis Tuesday with McDavid, who has eight goals and 21 assists in his past 15 games, playing at the top of his game
Windsor
-
Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
-
Trucker clocked going 94 km/hr on LaSalle road: police
LaSalle police say a transport truck driver has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Highway 401 eastbound reopens after transport truck rollover
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent have reopened after a transport trucked rolled over Thursday morning, sending two people to hospital.
Regina
-
RCMP renew call for help locating missing teen last seen in Regina
RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in east Regina Wednesday morning.
-
Semi crash on Regina's Ring Road leads to traffic delays
A collision involving a car and semi on Regina's Ring Road on Wednesday led to noticeable traffic delays.
-
Sask. Health Authority adding more beds to Regina’s long-term care program and Wascana Rehab
To continue addressing capacity issues in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it will be adding more beds to the health care system.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
NCC not giving up hope on Rideau Canal Skateway reopening this weekend
The National Capital Commission says it is staying optimistic the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen as early as this weekend.
-
Man charged in connection with 27 west-end shoplifting thefts
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with a series of shoplifting thefts in the city's west-end.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
Teachers in the Prince Albert and North Battleford regions are heading back to the picket lines on Friday, after bargaining talks stalled again on Monday.
-
Sask. brothers recount nightmare finding adequate care for ailing mother
Paxton Francis never imagined he'd be at the centre of a battle ensuring his ailing mother receives the best care possible during her nearly five months in hospital.
-
Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route
Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.